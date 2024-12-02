Left Menu

Modi Unveils New Criminal Laws: A Historic Shift in India's Justice System

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially introduce three transformative new criminal laws in Chandigarh. These laws, replacing colonial-era statutes, aim to modernize India's legal system by focusing on justice rather than mere punishment. The reforms address contemporary issues like cybercrime and organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to introduce three landmark criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday. These laws signify a significant departure from the colonial-era regulations, marking a profound transformation in India's judicial system towards prioritizing justice over punishment.

The newly implemented laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — have been in effect nationwide since July 1, aiming to make the system more transparent and efficient. A live demonstration will be conducted to showcase their practical application.

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi will lead the dedication ceremony amidst heightened security measures. The initiative reflects the government's effort to meet modern-day challenges in the legal realm, such as cybercrime and organized crime, enhancing justice delivery in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

