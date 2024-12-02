Missing Man's Return Sparks Controversy Over Police Allegations
Shubham Ojha, who disappeared for over 15 hours after accusing a Mumbai Police official of harassment and false charges, returned home on Monday. He claimed the official acted on behalf of his partner and threatened with dire consequences if he died. The police are investigating the allegations.
- Country:
- India
A young man, Shubham Ojha, who went missing from his home in Mumbai reappeared on Monday after 15 hours, police confirmed. His sudden disappearance followed a series of videos he posted online, accusing a Mumbai Police official of framing him in a false case.
In the videos, Ojha alleged that the officer harassed him and extorted money on his partner's orders. The tense situation led his father to report his disappearance to the Ghatkopar police early Monday, prompting a search for his whereabouts.
Ojha's allegations implicate the police officer directly, with him stating Mumbai Police would be responsible if any harm came to him. Police authorities have announced plans to verify the claims as part of their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Political Firestorm: Soren's Allegations and Social Media Campaigns
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Gogi Gang Member Amid Extortion Case
Tragedy at Gopisagar Dam: Social Media Stunt Gone Wrong
YouTuber Extortion Plot Foiled: Accused Arrested Within Hours
Delhi LG Acts to Protect Vintage Car Owners from Enforcement Harassment