Left Menu

Missing Man's Return Sparks Controversy Over Police Allegations

Shubham Ojha, who disappeared for over 15 hours after accusing a Mumbai Police official of harassment and false charges, returned home on Monday. He claimed the official acted on behalf of his partner and threatened with dire consequences if he died. The police are investigating the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:50 IST
Missing Man's Return Sparks Controversy Over Police Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, Shubham Ojha, who went missing from his home in Mumbai reappeared on Monday after 15 hours, police confirmed. His sudden disappearance followed a series of videos he posted online, accusing a Mumbai Police official of framing him in a false case.

In the videos, Ojha alleged that the officer harassed him and extorted money on his partner's orders. The tense situation led his father to report his disappearance to the Ghatkopar police early Monday, prompting a search for his whereabouts.

Ojha's allegations implicate the police officer directly, with him stating Mumbai Police would be responsible if any harm came to him. Police authorities have announced plans to verify the claims as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024