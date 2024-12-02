Missing Man's Return Sparks Controversy Over Police Allegations

A young man, Shubham Ojha, who went missing from his home in Mumbai reappeared on Monday after 15 hours, police confirmed. His sudden disappearance followed a series of videos he posted online, accusing a Mumbai Police official of framing him in a false case.

In the videos, Ojha alleged that the officer harassed him and extorted money on his partner's orders. The tense situation led his father to report his disappearance to the Ghatkopar police early Monday, prompting a search for his whereabouts.

Ojha's allegations implicate the police officer directly, with him stating Mumbai Police would be responsible if any harm came to him. Police authorities have announced plans to verify the claims as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)