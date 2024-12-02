Explosive Exposé: NIA Charges West Bengal Duo in Illegal Explosive Transport
The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two individuals for illegally transporting explosives in West Bengal. The investigation stemmed from an August explosion, revealing a criminal conspiracy involving the storage and transport of explosives. One accused died during the blast, and the investigation continues to uncover more individuals involved.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two individuals for their involvement in the illegal transportation of explosives in West Bengal, linked to a blast in August. Officials confirmed the development on Monday.
The investigation revealed a criminal conspiracy to store and transport explosives without a valid license. One accused, Joydeb Mondal, died during the explosion. The other accused are Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan.
The NIA is uncovering a clandestine network involved in illegal explosive trade, and efforts are underway to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and the intended recipients of the explosives.
