Explosive Exposé: NIA Charges West Bengal Duo in Illegal Explosive Transport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two individuals for their involvement in the illegal transportation of explosives in West Bengal, linked to a blast in August. Officials confirmed the development on Monday.

The investigation revealed a criminal conspiracy to store and transport explosives without a valid license. One accused, Joydeb Mondal, died during the explosion. The other accused are Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan.

The NIA is uncovering a clandestine network involved in illegal explosive trade, and efforts are underway to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and the intended recipients of the explosives.

