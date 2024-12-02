Pentagon Confirms: Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Holds Steady

The Pentagon announced on Monday that despite isolated incidents, the ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is generally being maintained.

Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, acting as a spokesman for the Pentagon, communicated to reporters, "Broadly speaking, it is our assessment that despite some of these incidents that we are seeing, the ceasefire is holding."

This statement provides a glimpse into the ongoing efforts and challenges in sustaining peace in a volatile region, reflecting the complex dynamics of international relations and diplomacy.

