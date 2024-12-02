Left Menu

Pentagon Confirms: Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Holds Steady

The Pentagon has affirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah remains intact, despite isolated incidents. This was stated by Major General Patrick Ryder, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon announced on Monday that despite isolated incidents, the ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is generally being maintained.

Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, acting as a spokesman for the Pentagon, communicated to reporters, "Broadly speaking, it is our assessment that despite some of these incidents that we are seeing, the ceasefire is holding."

This statement provides a glimpse into the ongoing efforts and challenges in sustaining peace in a volatile region, reflecting the complex dynamics of international relations and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

