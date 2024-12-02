Explosive Investigation: NIA Charges Two in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two individuals allegedly involved in the illegal transport of explosives in West Bengal, according to an official statement released on Monday. This follows an explosion in Bankura last August, which prompted a comprehensive investigation by the agency.

Charges were abated against a third accused who perished in the explosion while attempting to unlawfully transport the explosives. The deceased was identified as Joydeb Mondal, also known as Bablu Mondal, while his alleged accomplices are Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan, as outlined in the NIA's report.

The investigation, registered on October 8, unveiled a broader criminal conspiracy linked to the illegal storage and transportation of explosives, lacking proper licensing and handling. The NIA continues to probe further into this clandestine network, aiming to uncover additional elements and intended destinations of the explosives.

