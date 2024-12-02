Left Menu

Explosive Investigation: NIA Charges Two in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two individuals for illegally transporting explosives in West Bengal, following an explosion in August. The charges against a third participant were dismissed posthumously. The investigation revealed a criminal conspiracy concerning the illegal procurement and endangerment associated with these explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:23 IST
Explosive Investigation: NIA Charges Two in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two individuals allegedly involved in the illegal transport of explosives in West Bengal, according to an official statement released on Monday. This follows an explosion in Bankura last August, which prompted a comprehensive investigation by the agency.

Charges were abated against a third accused who perished in the explosion while attempting to unlawfully transport the explosives. The deceased was identified as Joydeb Mondal, also known as Bablu Mondal, while his alleged accomplices are Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan, as outlined in the NIA's report.

The investigation, registered on October 8, unveiled a broader criminal conspiracy linked to the illegal storage and transportation of explosives, lacking proper licensing and handling. The NIA continues to probe further into this clandestine network, aiming to uncover additional elements and intended destinations of the explosives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024