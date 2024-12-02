Task Force Established for South Odisha Development Council

The Odisha government, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has taken a significant step towards boosting development in the southern part of the state. On Monday, Majhi announced the formation of a dedicated task force to establish the South Odisha Development Council.

Addressing the assembly, Majhi emphasized the council's pivotal role in driving progress and ensuring inclusivity across all sections of the population in the region. The council aims to integrate the southern districts and blocks into the state's overall development agenda.

The task force is tasked with providing insights into the council's setup, structure, and operation, with a detailed report due within 30 days. Led by Nityanand Gond, Minister of Social Security and Empowerment, the panel includes ministers, MPs, and MLAs, with the special secretary of the Planning and Coordination Department serving as the member convener.

(With inputs from agencies.)