Telangana CM's Record-Breaking Employment Initiative Sparks Political Clash

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a bold claim on Monday, stating that his Congress-led government has achieved a historical milestone by recruiting over 50,000 government employees in a single year.

Addressing an event to distribute appointment letters to newly hired officials, Reddy described the feat as unprecedented since the Hyderabad state merged with the Indian Union in 1948. The opposition parties BJP and BRS, however, are accused of defaming the government's efforts through false narratives.

The CM also criticized the previous BRS government's handling of employment and exams, while emphasizing his administration's commitment to farmer welfare, including a Rs 500 incentive for cultivating a fine rice variety.

