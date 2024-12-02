Left Menu

Telangana CM's Record-Breaking Employment Initiative Sparks Political Clash

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy claims his government has set a national record by recruiting over 50,000 government employees in a year, amidst criticism from opposition parties BJP and BRS. He accuses them of spreading false propaganda and highlights significant initiatives aimed at supporting farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:32 IST
Telangana CM's Record-Breaking Employment Initiative Sparks Political Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a bold claim on Monday, stating that his Congress-led government has achieved a historical milestone by recruiting over 50,000 government employees in a single year.

Addressing an event to distribute appointment letters to newly hired officials, Reddy described the feat as unprecedented since the Hyderabad state merged with the Indian Union in 1948. The opposition parties BJP and BRS, however, are accused of defaming the government's efforts through false narratives.

The CM also criticized the previous BRS government's handling of employment and exams, while emphasizing his administration's commitment to farmer welfare, including a Rs 500 incentive for cultivating a fine rice variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024