Biden's Angola Visit: A Strategic Counter to China's African Influence
President Joe Biden has made his inaugural visit to sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway project, aimed at countering China's influence. The trip includes meetings with Angolan President Lourenço, visiting a slavery museum, and examining the strategic railway development in Angola.
- Country:
- Angola
President Joe Biden is making his much-anticipated first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as the U.S. president, with his trip kicking off in Angola. This move is part of his administration's strategy to confront China's expanding influence across the continent.
The president's agenda focuses on promoting the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment which spans Zambia, Congo, and Angola. This initiative aims to secure a stronger U.S. presence in a mineral-rich region vital for the production of electric vehicles, electronic devices, and clean energy technologies.
While in Angola, Biden will meet President João Lourenço, visit the National Slavery Museum, and travel to Lobito to inspect the railway project firsthand. His visit follows a promise made post the 2022 summit with African leaders and was delayed due to Hurricane Milton.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cheslin Kolbe: South Africa's Speedster Shines at Twickenham
India is 'Mother of Democracy' while Nigeria is Africa's biggest democracy: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Abuja.
During India's G20 Presidency, we made every effort to make African Union permanent member and India was successful in this: PM Modi.
PM Modi says India has made every possible effort to raise Africa's voice on global platforms.
Tensions Mount in South Africa's Illegal Mining Crisis