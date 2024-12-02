Biden's Angola Visit: A Strategic Counter to China's African Influence

President Joe Biden is making his much-anticipated first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as the U.S. president, with his trip kicking off in Angola. This move is part of his administration's strategy to confront China's expanding influence across the continent.

The president's agenda focuses on promoting the US-backed Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment which spans Zambia, Congo, and Angola. This initiative aims to secure a stronger U.S. presence in a mineral-rich region vital for the production of electric vehicles, electronic devices, and clean energy technologies.

While in Angola, Biden will meet President João Lourenço, visit the National Slavery Museum, and travel to Lobito to inspect the railway project firsthand. His visit follows a promise made post the 2022 summit with African leaders and was delayed due to Hurricane Milton.

