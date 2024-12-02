Left Menu

Teen's Sword Threat Over Phone Money Shocks Nagpur

An 18-year-old boy threatened his mother with a sword for refusing to give him Rs 10,000 to buy a phone, leading to a police case in Nagpur. The mother cited financial constraints for declining the request. The police are searching for the boy, who fled afterwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident unfolded in Nagpur when an 18-year-old allegedly threatened his mother with a sword. The youth demanded Rs 10,000 for a phone, but his mother, citing financial difficulties, refused.

According to a spokesperson from Jaripatka police station, the confrontation took place on Sunday evening. The boy reportedly abused his mother, threatened her and his sister, and vandalized their home.

A police case was promptly registered following the mother's complaint. Authorities have initiated a search for the boy, who escaped after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

