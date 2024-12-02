Teen's Sword Threat Over Phone Money Shocks Nagpur
An 18-year-old boy threatened his mother with a sword for refusing to give him Rs 10,000 to buy a phone, leading to a police case in Nagpur. The mother cited financial constraints for declining the request. The police are searching for the boy, who fled afterwards.
An alarming incident unfolded in Nagpur when an 18-year-old allegedly threatened his mother with a sword. The youth demanded Rs 10,000 for a phone, but his mother, citing financial difficulties, refused.
According to a spokesperson from Jaripatka police station, the confrontation took place on Sunday evening. The boy reportedly abused his mother, threatened her and his sister, and vandalized their home.
A police case was promptly registered following the mother's complaint. Authorities have initiated a search for the boy, who escaped after the incident.
