Teen's Sword Threat Over Phone Money Shocks Nagpur

An alarming incident unfolded in Nagpur when an 18-year-old allegedly threatened his mother with a sword. The youth demanded Rs 10,000 for a phone, but his mother, citing financial difficulties, refused.

According to a spokesperson from Jaripatka police station, the confrontation took place on Sunday evening. The boy reportedly abused his mother, threatened her and his sister, and vandalized their home.

A police case was promptly registered following the mother's complaint. Authorities have initiated a search for the boy, who escaped after the incident.

