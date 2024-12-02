Turkey Advocates Reconciliation in Syria Amid Renewed Rebel Activity

Developments in Syria highlight the urgent need for reconciliation between the Syrian government, its citizens, and the opposition, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Speaking after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Fidan emphasized Turkey's willingness to contribute to such a dialogue.

The Syrian rebels' recent move towards Aleppo, nearly a decade after they were ousted, underscores lingering unresolved issues, Fidan noted. He suggested that the recent clashes are due to a failure in resolving interlinked problems over the past 13 years.

Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, remains committed to the Astana peace process aimed at Syria's future. Despite supporting opposing factions, these nations are preparing for renewed dialogue, with Fidan advocating for immediate cooperation between Damascus and the opposition.

