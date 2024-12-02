Left Menu

Turkey Advocates Reconciliation in Syria Amid Renewed Rebel Activity

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizes the need for reconciliation between the Syrian government, its people, and the opposition. Turkey, monitoring the situation closely, aims to prevent instability from affecting its security, urging the revival of the Astana peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:03 IST
Turkey Advocates Reconciliation in Syria Amid Renewed Rebel Activity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Developments in Syria highlight the urgent need for reconciliation between the Syrian government, its citizens, and the opposition, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Speaking after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Fidan emphasized Turkey's willingness to contribute to such a dialogue.

The Syrian rebels' recent move towards Aleppo, nearly a decade after they were ousted, underscores lingering unresolved issues, Fidan noted. He suggested that the recent clashes are due to a failure in resolving interlinked problems over the past 13 years.

Turkey, alongside Russia and Iran, remains committed to the Astana peace process aimed at Syria's future. Despite supporting opposing factions, these nations are preparing for renewed dialogue, with Fidan advocating for immediate cooperation between Damascus and the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024