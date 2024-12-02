Iran-backed Iraqi fighters have crossed into Syria to aid the government forces tackling rebel forces in Aleppo. Initially capturing Aleppo in 2016, government forces now face renewed assaults with Hezbollah holding back participation.

This newly invigorated rebel presence comes amid broader geopolitical shifts, with Russia concentrating military efforts in Ukraine and the fragile ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. Regional dynamics may alter, particularly with talks about potentially softening sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad should he distance from Iranian ties.

Iraqi sources note that at least 300 fighters from the Badr and Nujabaa groups have crossed to defend a Shi'ite shrine. The Syrian government, supported by Russian air power, retaliates with airstrikes amid reports of intensified rebel activity in Aleppo.

(With inputs from agencies.)