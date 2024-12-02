West Bengal Boosts Legal Aid and Infrastructure with New Appointments
The West Bengal government approved appointing legal advisors across subdivisions and plans to fill 1,500 vacancies, with a focus on health and municipal departments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal cabinet has approved a proposal to appoint legal advisors to support the police in each state subdivision, according to reliable sources.
A notification detailing this framework is expected to be released shortly, as per communications from officials.
Additionally, the cabinet has resolved to address 1,500 vacancies in various departments, intending to recruit both contractual and permanent staff. Notably, 583 junior engineers will join the Public Health Engineering Department on a contractual basis, while 700 roles are set for municipal appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
