High-Stakes Diplomacy: Blinken's Ceasefire Talks with Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza during a meeting with Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer. This is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the conflict, as confirmed by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:26 IST
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled for a crucial meeting with Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, to discuss the possibility of a Gaza ceasefire.

The high-level talks aim to advance diplomatic resolutions surrounding the ongoing conflict. This development was confirmed by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The meeting highlights the continuing international efforts to address tensions and find a peaceful solution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

