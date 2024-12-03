Sevu Reece Fined After Car Crash Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Change

New Zealand rugby winger Sevu Reece faced court consequences after a destructive episode late last year. Fined NZ$2,000 by a Christchurch court, Reece admitted to wilful damage following an intoxicated crash into a garage.

The Canterbury Crusaders player, previously charged with dishonestly taking a car, avoided a theft charge due to the context of the incident in November 2023, where he damaged both a garage and a car after being asked to leave a house.

In court, Reece expressed remorse and has since stopped drinking. New Zealand Rugby is handling an employment review with him, acknowledging his accountability and lifestyle changes, noting this isn't his first discharge without conviction following past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)