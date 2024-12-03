Left Menu

Ukraine Challenges Broken Promises Amid NATO Ambitions

Ukraine criticized the 30-year-old Budapest Memorandum, which promised security guarantees for giving up nuclear weapons, as it seeks NATO membership. Kyiv wants robust security assurances amid fears of a U.S.-Russian settlement in the ongoing conflict. Ukraine views the NATO alliance as essential for its security.

Ukraine has sharply criticized the Budapest Memorandum, an agreement struck three decades ago that resulted in its relinquishment of nuclear weapons, for failing to provide the promised security assurances. This criticism comes amid Kyiv's concerted efforts to receive an invitation to join the NATO alliance.

The Ukrainian government is urgently seeking robust security guarantees to shield against further Russian aggression. This push becomes more pressing with the potential return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to the White House, raising fears of a swift settlement in the conflict that might leave Ukraine vulnerable.

Kyiv has pointed to the 1994 agreement as a reminder to European and Atlantic leaders of the consequences of sidelining Ukraine in security architecture. As the war reaches its three-year mark, Ukraine continues to advocate for NATO membership, viewing it as the only real security guarantee against Russian threats.

