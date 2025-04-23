Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts Towards Peace Between Moscow and Kyiv

High-profile officials from Britain, the US, European nations, and Ukraine will convene in London for crucial talks aimed at establishing a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. Previous discussions in Paris suggested allowing Russia to retain occupied territories, but met with resistance from Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:20 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts Towards Peace Between Moscow and Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Officials from the United States, Britain, European nations, and Ukraine are set to converge in London in an attempt to negotiate a peace settlement between Moscow and Kyiv. The talks come on the heels of discussions in Paris, proposing controversial ideas about territorial concessions to Russia.

British Defense Secretary John Healey highlighted the meeting's purpose: to explore ceasefire strategies and to secure long-term peace. Despite the absence of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the meeting hopes to make substantive progress. Former Lt Gen Keith Kellogg, alongside other officials representing international interests, will participate.

While the US pushes for territorial compromise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly opposes relinquishing any land. The negotiations continue amidst complex geopolitical maneuvers as Moscow's territorial control remains a contentious issue. Both countries prepare for the spring-summer military campaign, underscoring the urgency of successful diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025