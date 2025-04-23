Officials from the United States, Britain, European nations, and Ukraine are set to converge in London in an attempt to negotiate a peace settlement between Moscow and Kyiv. The talks come on the heels of discussions in Paris, proposing controversial ideas about territorial concessions to Russia.

British Defense Secretary John Healey highlighted the meeting's purpose: to explore ceasefire strategies and to secure long-term peace. Despite the absence of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the meeting hopes to make substantive progress. Former Lt Gen Keith Kellogg, alongside other officials representing international interests, will participate.

While the US pushes for territorial compromise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly opposes relinquishing any land. The negotiations continue amidst complex geopolitical maneuvers as Moscow's territorial control remains a contentious issue. Both countries prepare for the spring-summer military campaign, underscoring the urgency of successful diplomacy.

