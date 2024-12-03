Left Menu

Bangladesh High Court Faces Petition to Ban Indian TV Channels

A writ petition has been filed in Bangladesh's High Court seeking to ban Indian TV channels for airing provocative content. Lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan initiated the petition, claiming the channels oppose Bangladeshi culture and harm youth. The petition involves top officials and lists numerous Indian channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh High Court is set to address a writ petition demanding a ban on all Indian television channels within the country. The motion, submitted by Lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, aims to curb allegedly provocative content that reportedly disrupts Bangladeshi cultural norms and influences young audiences.

The petition invokes Section 29 of the Cable Television Network Operation Act 2006, seeking an official directive to halt broadcasts from Indian channels such as Star Jalsha, Star Plus, and Republic Bangla. The application names significant government entities, including the Information and Home Ministries, as respondents.

This legal action unfolds amid strained India-Bangladesh relations following political shifts in Bangladesh and rising reports of violence against Hindus. A recent diplomatic incident involving the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das accentuated tensions, resulting in civil unrest and legal turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

