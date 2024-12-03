Crisis in Bangladesh: ISKCON Appeals for Lawyer Safety Amidst Rising Tensions

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata has made an urgent appeal to the Bangladeshi government, demanding immediate measures to protect lawyers willing to represent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. This follows a brutal attack on his current attorney, Ramen Roy.

According to ISKCON Kolkata's spokesperson, Radharamn Das, Roy was assaulted at his residence by a group identified as Islamists. The attack has deterred other lawyers from taking up the case, fearing similar retaliation. Das has urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of legal representatives of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Highlighting this issue, Das emphasizes that the targeted attacks on lawyers signal a worrying trend and reflect the hostile environment for minority rights advocates. Ramen Roy remains critically injured in the ICU, his only crime being his defense of Chinmoy Krishna Das in a legal battle that has become emblematic of the challenges faced by Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)