Controversial Statement Sparks Probe

An FIR has been lodged against a Bajrang Dal leader in Nagpur for allegedly making objectionable remarks concerning the Muslim community, according to police reports.

The complaint, registered under the category of 'hurting religious sentiments,' has been filed against Kamal Haryani, the Nagpur city convener of the right-wing group, at Gittikhadan police station. No arrests have been made so far, a police official said.

The controversy arose following a protest march from Awasthi Chowk to Jwala Mandir condemning violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. During the march, Haryani spoke to a local YouTube channel, and the video of his remarks went viral, leading Muslim leaders to demand action. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)