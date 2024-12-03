Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Amidst Mosque Survey and Clashes

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by five other Congress MPs, will visit Sambhal after recent violence ensued during a mosque survey. The uproar began with claims of a prior temple site, leading to fatal clashes during a court-ordered inspection. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might also join the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:20 IST
Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Amidst Mosque Survey and Clashes
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in Congress, plans to tour Sambhal on Wednesday, joined by five fellow party MPs representing Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, revealed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP for Wayanad, could make an appearance in Sambhal, where recent clashes led to four deaths. The conflicts were sparked by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which was purportedly built on ancient temple grounds.

The unrest intensified on November 24 when security forces clashed with protesters during a second survey near the Shahi Jama Masjid. The tensions have been simmering since November 19, when the initial court-mandated inspection took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024