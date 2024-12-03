Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Amidst Mosque Survey and Clashes

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in Congress, plans to tour Sambhal on Wednesday, joined by five fellow party MPs representing Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, revealed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP for Wayanad, could make an appearance in Sambhal, where recent clashes led to four deaths. The conflicts were sparked by a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which was purportedly built on ancient temple grounds.

The unrest intensified on November 24 when security forces clashed with protesters during a second survey near the Shahi Jama Masjid. The tensions have been simmering since November 19, when the initial court-mandated inspection took place.

