China Tightens Grip on Tech Materials: Impact on US Relations
China has announced a ban on exporting dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States, citing national security. This move intensifies trade tensions after the US imposed new restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry, affecting 140 companies.
China announced swift measures on Tuesday, banning the export of dual-use items tied to materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard substances to the United States, citing national security concerns.
The ban comes hot on the heels of a fresh U.S. crackdown on China's semiconductor sector, which affects 140 companies, including key player Naura Technology Group. The directive from China's commerce ministry also mandates tighter controls on graphite dual-use items heading to the U.S.
This latest move signals a ramping up of trade tensions between the two economic giants, as China's enforcement of mineral export limitations enters a new phase. The measures are perceived as a direct response to U.S. policy shifts as the nation prepares for a new presidential administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
