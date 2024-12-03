China Tightens Grip on Tech Materials: Impact on US Relations

China announced swift measures on Tuesday, banning the export of dual-use items tied to materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard substances to the United States, citing national security concerns.

The ban comes hot on the heels of a fresh U.S. crackdown on China's semiconductor sector, which affects 140 companies, including key player Naura Technology Group. The directive from China's commerce ministry also mandates tighter controls on graphite dual-use items heading to the U.S.

This latest move signals a ramping up of trade tensions between the two economic giants, as China's enforcement of mineral export limitations enters a new phase. The measures are perceived as a direct response to U.S. policy shifts as the nation prepares for a new presidential administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)