Manmohan Rises: From Delhi High Court to Supreme Court

The Centre has officially notified the elevation of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Manmohan to the esteemed position of a Supreme Court judge. This significant appointment fills one of the two vacancies created after recent retirements.

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on social media that the President, following the Chief Justice of India's recommendation, has appointed Justice Manmohan. With his induction, the Supreme Court's working strength will rise, remaining just short of the full capacity. On November 28, the Supreme Court collegium endorsed Justice Manmohan for this crucial role.

Justice Manmohan's career is marked by notable achievements. He joined the Delhi High Court as a judge in 2008, becoming its chief justice in 2024. His legal journey began in 1987, following his law degree from Delhi University. His father, Jagmohan, was a renowned bureaucrat-turned-politician, which highlights the illustrious legacy within his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)