Tragedy Amid Ceasefire: A Farmer's Loss on the Israeli-Lebanese Border

Moshe Weinstein returns to his farm after a Hezbollah rocket killed his son and four workers in an orchard he has cultivated for years. A ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hezbollah offers a temporary reprieve, but the memory of the tragedy haunts Weinstein.

Weinstein's son, Omer, and his team were caught off-guard by the attack on October 31, while harvesting Pink Lady apples at a client's behest. The farm is situated near Metula, frequently targeted by Hezbollah rockets in solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Following the attack, Israel launched an intensified campaign against Hezbollah to safeguard its citizens, leaving thousands dead in Lebanon. Although a truce was reached, Weinstein, having lived through multiple Lebanon conflicts, remains skeptical of enduring peace, comparing the ceasefire to Russian roulette.

(With inputs from agencies.)