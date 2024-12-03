Left Menu

Tragedy Amid Ceasefire: A Farmer's Loss on the Israeli-Lebanese Border

Moshe Weinstein discovered his son and four workers dead following a Hezbollah rocket attack on his farm. Despite a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Weinstein continues cultivating his land. The tragedy underscores ongoing tensions at the Israeli-Lebanese border amid calls for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:28 IST
Tragedy Amid Ceasefire: A Farmer's Loss on the Israeli-Lebanese Border

Moshe Weinstein returns to his farm after a Hezbollah rocket killed his son and four workers in an orchard he has cultivated for years. A ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hezbollah offers a temporary reprieve, but the memory of the tragedy haunts Weinstein.

Weinstein's son, Omer, and his team were caught off-guard by the attack on October 31, while harvesting Pink Lady apples at a client's behest. The farm is situated near Metula, frequently targeted by Hezbollah rockets in solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Following the attack, Israel launched an intensified campaign against Hezbollah to safeguard its citizens, leaving thousands dead in Lebanon. Although a truce was reached, Weinstein, having lived through multiple Lebanon conflicts, remains skeptical of enduring peace, comparing the ceasefire to Russian roulette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024