Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Centre for Callousness, Orders Rs 50,000 Costs Over Soldier's Pension

The Supreme Court has penalized the Centre with Rs 50,000 in costs for unnecessarily appealing against a tribunal's order granting liberalised pension to a soldier's widow. The court criticized the decision to contest the case instead of sympathizing with the widow whose husband died during a patrol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:23 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Centre for Callousness, Orders Rs 50,000 Costs Over Soldier's Pension
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the Centre for filing an appeal against the Armed Forces Tribunal's order granting a liberalised pension to the widow of a soldier.

A bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, expressed disappointment at the widow being dragged to court.

They stressed that sympathy should have been extended to the soldier's widow, prompting the decision to impose costs, payable within two months, to the widow who was initially denied the pension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024