Mass Arrest of Farmers Amid Compensation Protests

More than 160 protesting farmers, including Bharatiya Kisan Parishad president Sukhbir Khalifa, were arrested on Tuesday during a sit-in at 'Dalit Prerna Sthal', following a halted protest march to Delhi over land compensation and other demands.

The farmers rallied from various Uttar Pradesh regions on a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, threatening to march to the national capital if their demands went unmet within a week.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena confirmed the arrest of over 160 protesters under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Arrests, which included women and leaders like Khalifa and Pawan Khatana, were effectuated to prevent a cognizable offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)