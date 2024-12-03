Russian Submarine's First Sighting Near Japan's Yonaguni Island
Japan's defence ministry reported a Russian navy submarine and a rescue vessel navigating through waters between Yonaguni and Iriomote Islands. This marks the first time such Russian naval activity has occurred in this region, situated near Okinawa Prefecture, raising regional defense awareness.
For the first time, Japan's defence ministry has confirmed the presence of a Russian navy submarine sailing through waters between Yonaguni Island and Iriomote Island.
Alongside the submarine, a Russian navy rescue vessel was observed, both heading northeast approximately 50 kilometers south of Yonaguni Island.
This event took place in the southwestern Okinawa prefecture and marks a noteworthy development in regional naval activity.
