Clashes Erupt Again: Congo's Army vs M23 Rebels

Renewed clashes have erupted between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, violating a ceasefire prior to mediation talks. The conflict is predominantly about territory in a mineral-rich area and involves complex regional dynamics, notably accusations against Rwanda and a significant humanitarian toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:45 IST
Clashes Erupt Again: Congo's Army vs M23 Rebels
Renewed clashes erupted between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, marking another breach of a ceasefire agreement ahead of possible mediation talks. Both sides reported hostilities, with the army claiming heavy losses inflicted on the rebels in North Kivu's Lubero territory, including casualties.

The M23, one of over 100 armed groups vying for control in the mineral-rich region near Rwanda, has contributed to one of the largest humanitarian crises worldwide. Over 7 million people have been displaced, and Congo, alongside the United Nations, accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels. Although Rwanda denies these claims, it admitted to stationing troops and missile systems in eastern Congo for its security, citing a buildup of Congolese forces as justification. UN experts estimate up to 4,000 Rwandan troops are present in the region.

Recent dialogues between Congo and Rwanda's foreign ministers laid out conditions for the Rwandan military's disengagement. Despite a ceasefire signed in July, effective from August, fighting persists. This renewed conflict surface as Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda are slated to meet on December 15 for their first formal dialogue since last year, facilitated by Angola's state mediation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

