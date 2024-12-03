Odisha Lawmakers Demand Pay Raise Amid Economic Pressures

On Tuesday, Odisha MLAs across party lines united in their demand for increased salaries and enhanced pensions for former lawmakers. The discussion, initiated during Zero Hour by Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, saw support from members of both Congress and BJP.

Mallik highlighted the financial struggles faced by former MLAs due to rising market and medical expenses, citing a previous committee's report that suggested a salary increase to Rs 2.5 lakh per month and a pension of Rs 70,000. She proposed forming a new committee for further review if necessary.

There was also a collective call to increase the MLA Local Area Development fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. This was backed by Deputy Chief of Opposition PK Deb and Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam, noting the challenges in meeting constituency demands. The Speaker assured these concerns would be conveyed to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)