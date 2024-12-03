Catastrophic Losses: India's Hydro-Meteorological Disasters Impact 2024-25

In the fiscal year 2024-25, India faced devastating losses from hydro-meteorological disasters, as over 2,800 individuals lost their lives, and 3.47 lakh houses were severely damaged, according to a report presented in Lok Sabha.

The states of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat were the worst affected by these natural calamities, with Madhya Pradesh recording 373 deaths, Himachal Pradesh 358, and Gujarat 230 fatalities.

The government has released significant financial aid from both the State and National Disaster Relief Funds to support affected regions, emphasizing the critical role of state governments in administering disaster response and relief operations, as per the National Policy on Disaster Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)