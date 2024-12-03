Catastrophic Losses: India's Hydro-Meteorological Disasters Impact 2024-25
Over 2,800 people died, and 3.47 lakh houses were damaged due to hydro-meteorological disasters during 2024-25 in India. Madhya Pradesh had the highest fatalities. The central and state governments have allocated various funds for relief. The National Policy on Disaster Management outlines the responsibilities for disaster response.
- Country:
- India
In the fiscal year 2024-25, India faced devastating losses from hydro-meteorological disasters, as over 2,800 individuals lost their lives, and 3.47 lakh houses were severely damaged, according to a report presented in Lok Sabha.
The states of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat were the worst affected by these natural calamities, with Madhya Pradesh recording 373 deaths, Himachal Pradesh 358, and Gujarat 230 fatalities.
The government has released significant financial aid from both the State and National Disaster Relief Funds to support affected regions, emphasizing the critical role of state governments in administering disaster response and relief operations, as per the National Policy on Disaster Management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh, 13 Injured
Himachal Pradesh's New Compassionate Employment Initiative
Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections
Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Himachal Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free: A Reflective Look at History