Jharkhand Money Laundering Case: Discharge Petition of Former Minister Dismissed

In a significant development, the PMLA court in Jharkhand rejected the discharge petition filed by Alamgir Alam, a Congress leader and former minister, embroiled in a money laundering case, according to a legal representative.

This ruling follows the court's reserved decision after comprehensive arguments from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Alam's defense were presented on Monday.

Alam, aged 74, approached the court asserting his innocence, following his arrest on May 15 after extensive questioning by the ED investigating alleged financial misconduct and bribery in the state's rural development branch.

