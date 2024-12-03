Jharkhand Money Laundering Case: Discharge Petition of Former Minister Dismissed
A PMLA court in Jharkhand has dismissed the discharge petition of Alamgir Alam, a former Congress minister, in a money laundering case. The ED had initiated an investigation after finding over Rs 32 crore in connection with his personal secretary. Alam claims his innocence in the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the PMLA court in Jharkhand rejected the discharge petition filed by Alamgir Alam, a Congress leader and former minister, embroiled in a money laundering case, according to a legal representative.
This ruling follows the court's reserved decision after comprehensive arguments from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Alam's defense were presented on Monday.
Alam, aged 74, approached the court asserting his innocence, following his arrest on May 15 after extensive questioning by the ED investigating alleged financial misconduct and bribery in the state's rural development branch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Money Laundering Crackdown: Arrests in Illegal Mining Case
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Two in Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Lava MD in Vivo Money Laundering Case
Delhi High Court stays trial court proceedings against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Seeks Response in Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Case