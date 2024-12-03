Left Menu

Jharkhand Money Laundering Case: Discharge Petition of Former Minister Dismissed

A PMLA court in Jharkhand has dismissed the discharge petition of Alamgir Alam, a former Congress minister, in a money laundering case. The ED had initiated an investigation after finding over Rs 32 crore in connection with his personal secretary. Alam claims his innocence in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:56 IST
Jharkhand Money Laundering Case: Discharge Petition of Former Minister Dismissed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the PMLA court in Jharkhand rejected the discharge petition filed by Alamgir Alam, a Congress leader and former minister, embroiled in a money laundering case, according to a legal representative.

This ruling follows the court's reserved decision after comprehensive arguments from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Alam's defense were presented on Monday.

Alam, aged 74, approached the court asserting his innocence, following his arrest on May 15 after extensive questioning by the ED investigating alleged financial misconduct and bribery in the state's rural development branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024