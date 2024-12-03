Left Menu

India Strengthens Cybercrime Measures with New Registry and Coordination Efforts

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has taken significant measures against digital fraud. This includes blocking over 1,700 Skype IDs, 59,000 WhatsApp accounts, and numerous SIM cards and IMEIs. Additionally, systems to stop spoofed calls and a suspect registry have been introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:56 IST
India Strengthens Cybercrime Measures with New Registry and Coordination Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has made strides in clamping down on digital fraud activities.

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, I4C has successfully blocked more than 1,700 Skype IDs and 59,000 WhatsApp accounts identified in fraudulent activities. This action was reported to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Efforts have been made to address digital fraud, including a system to block incoming international spoofed calls. The launch of a State-of-the-Art Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre and a new 'Report and Check Suspect' feature on the cybercrime.gov.in portal are among the steps taken to enhance cybercrime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024