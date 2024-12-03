India Strengthens Cybercrime Measures with New Registry and Coordination Efforts
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has taken significant measures against digital fraud. This includes blocking over 1,700 Skype IDs, 59,000 WhatsApp accounts, and numerous SIM cards and IMEIs. Additionally, systems to stop spoofed calls and a suspect registry have been introduced.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has made strides in clamping down on digital fraud activities.
Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, I4C has successfully blocked more than 1,700 Skype IDs and 59,000 WhatsApp accounts identified in fraudulent activities. This action was reported to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Efforts have been made to address digital fraud, including a system to block incoming international spoofed calls. The launch of a State-of-the-Art Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre and a new 'Report and Check Suspect' feature on the cybercrime.gov.in portal are among the steps taken to enhance cybercrime prevention.
