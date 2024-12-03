Europol Dismantles MATRIX: A Major Blow to Organized Crime Networks

Europol has successfully dismantled MATRIX, an encrypted messaging service extensively used in illegal drug and arms trades across international borders, according to their statement on Tuesday.

The operation, carried out by Dutch and French officials, involved monitoring the service for three months, leading to the interception of more than 2.3 million messages in 33 different languages. These messages were connected to serious criminal activities, including drug trafficking, arms trafficking, and money laundering, Europol revealed.

Key infrastructure supporting the messaging service was shut down in France and Germany, with authorities arresting one suspect in France and two in Spain. Additionally, Europol reported that searches were carried out in Lithuania, aiming to curb the widespread criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)