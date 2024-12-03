Court Blocks Misuse of Dr. Devi Shetty's Name and Image

The Delhi High Court has taken a decisive step to protect the personal and professional integrity of Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, a renowned surgeon and chairman of Narayana Health. On November 28, Justice Mini Pushkarna issued an order safeguarding the personality rights of Dr. Shetty against the unauthorized use of his name, images, and likeness.

The court's ruling also extends to the trademarks associated with Narayana Hrudayalaya. The judgment prevents third parties from exploiting Dr. Shetty's identity through social media channels, where misleading videos claiming to feature him have been circulating.

Social media platforms have been instructed to remove content infringing on Dr. Shetty's rights and provide the identities of those responsible for such posts. The use of his persona to promote fake health advice poses risks to the public's trust and Narayana Health's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)