Left Menu

Court Blocks Misuse of Dr. Devi Shetty's Name and Image

The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction preventing unauthorized use of Dr. Devi Shetty's name and likeness. The order protects his personality rights and trademark of Narayana Hrudayalaya. The court has also directed social media platforms to remove infringing content misleadingly using Dr. Shetty's image to promote products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:08 IST
Court Blocks Misuse of Dr. Devi Shetty's Name and Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a decisive step to protect the personal and professional integrity of Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, a renowned surgeon and chairman of Narayana Health. On November 28, Justice Mini Pushkarna issued an order safeguarding the personality rights of Dr. Shetty against the unauthorized use of his name, images, and likeness.

The court's ruling also extends to the trademarks associated with Narayana Hrudayalaya. The judgment prevents third parties from exploiting Dr. Shetty's identity through social media channels, where misleading videos claiming to feature him have been circulating.

Social media platforms have been instructed to remove content infringing on Dr. Shetty's rights and provide the identities of those responsible for such posts. The use of his persona to promote fake health advice poses risks to the public's trust and Narayana Health's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024