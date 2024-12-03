South Korea's Political Turmoil Intensifies with Martial Law Declaration

In a shocking move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law, citing the opposition's stronghold over the parliament as a threat to national security. Accusations of anti-state activities and sympathies towards North Korea were central to his announcement.

Broadcasted nationally, President Yoon's proclamation emphasized the necessity of these measures to safeguard the constitutional order of the country. His tenure, beginning in 2022, has seen continued struggles against an unyielding opposition-controlled parliament, hampering his legislative efforts.

As the nation grapples with this announcement, questions loom large over how these steps will influence South Korea's democratic processes and governance. The precise implications of President Yoon's drastic measures remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)