Escalating Tensions: Strikes and Evacuations in Gaza

Israeli military strikes in Gaza killed at least 23 Palestinians, primarily in Beit Lahiya. The army issued evacuation orders in southern areas and continues targeting militants amid accusations of indiscriminate attacks. The ongoing conflict has displaced most of Gaza's population, complicating humanitarian efforts.

Updated: 03-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:21 IST
Escalating Tensions: Strikes and Evacuations in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, at least 23 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli military strikes, primarily affecting the town of Beit Lahiya, according to medical sources. The strikes prompted new evacuation orders in southern Gaza from the Israeli army.

Amid accusations of indiscriminate bombardments, Israel's military continues operations targeting Hamas-led militants. The army claims militants utilize civilian spaces, intensifying conflict and causing widespread displacement of civilians.

The conflict, ongoing since October, has left Gaza in turmoil, with civilian and humanitarian infrastructure severely impacted. Most of Gaza's population has been displaced, many multiple times, as the region faces a dire humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

