Escalating Tensions: Strikes and Evacuations in Gaza

On Tuesday, at least 23 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli military strikes, primarily affecting the town of Beit Lahiya, according to medical sources. The strikes prompted new evacuation orders in southern Gaza from the Israeli army.

Amid accusations of indiscriminate bombardments, Israel's military continues operations targeting Hamas-led militants. The army claims militants utilize civilian spaces, intensifying conflict and causing widespread displacement of civilians.

The conflict, ongoing since October, has left Gaza in turmoil, with civilian and humanitarian infrastructure severely impacted. Most of Gaza's population has been displaced, many multiple times, as the region faces a dire humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)