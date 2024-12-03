From Streets to Office and Back: Chinta Devi's Protest in Gaya
Chinta Devi, once a street sweeper in Gaya, became its deputy mayor but now sells vegetables in protest. Frustrated by being sidelined and unpaid, Devi, elected in 2022, voices discontent with the Gaya Municipal Corporation where she once tirelessly served for 35 years.
Chinta Devi, who spent decades sweeping the streets of Gaya, Bihar, found herself in the position of deputy mayor, symbolizing a personal deliverance in the 'city of salvation'. Yet, after nearly two years in the role, her disenchantment has driven her back to the streets, this time to sell vegetables — an act of protest against alleged disrespect.
Despite serving the Gaya Municipal Corporation for 35 years and being elected deputy mayor in December 2022, Devi feels sidelined, questioning her role when excluded from municipal decision-making processes. "What's the point of being deputy mayor if I am kept out of the loop?" she lamented, highlighting her absence from crucial meetings and the lack of information about civic schemes.
Exasperated by unpaid salaries, Devi's defiant move to sell vegetables underscores her protest against an administration she feels disconnected from. Her actions drew unexpected attention at Kedar Nath market, where she claimed her pension as a retired employee remains her only financial support. Repeated attempts to elicit responses from Gaya's municipal officials on Devi's allegations proved fruitless.
