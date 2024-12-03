Left Menu

Revamping Aviation: The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 Takes Flight

The Rajya Sabha discusses billing updates for the aviation industry aiming to modernize the Aircraft Act. Proposed changes focus on easing business, boosting investments, and enhancing aviation sector regulation. Despite debates on language and autonomy issues, the bill strives for a coherent legal framework and improved industry standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:19 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday examined a bill designed to update the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, improving the business climate to attract investments in the aviation sector.

Dubbed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, the bill cleared the Lok Sabha last August. Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu highlighted that International Civil Aviation Organization recommended amending the principal act.

Despite efforts to focus on legislative improvements, debates persisted around language inclusivity and regulatory autonomy, as concerns over centralization were raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

