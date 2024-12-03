Revamping Aviation: The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 Takes Flight

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday examined a bill designed to update the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, improving the business climate to attract investments in the aviation sector.

Dubbed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, the bill cleared the Lok Sabha last August. Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu highlighted that International Civil Aviation Organization recommended amending the principal act.

Despite efforts to focus on legislative improvements, debates persisted around language inclusivity and regulatory autonomy, as concerns over centralization were raised.

