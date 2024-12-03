Transforming Justice: India's Revolutionary Legal Overhaul
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the implementation of three new criminal laws, which are expected to increase the conviction rate and reduce crime. These laws replace outdated colonial frameworks, aiming to deliver justice efficiently. Chandigarh is the first to fully implement them, boasting an 85% conviction rate.
The introduction of India's new criminal laws marks a significant shift in the country's justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday. The overhaul aims to enhance conviction rates and reduce crime.
Addressing an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah emphasized that the laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—carry an inherently Indian ethos focused on delivering justice. Effective July 1, these laws replace colonial-era penal codes.
Chandigarh has seen a remarkable 85% conviction rate post-implementation, a stark improvement over the previous 58%, underlining the transformative potential of these measures. Shah highlighted that these changes are crucial for modernizing all facets of the criminal justice system.
