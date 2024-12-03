Left Menu

Transforming Justice: India's Revolutionary Legal Overhaul

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the implementation of three new criminal laws, which are expected to increase the conviction rate and reduce crime. These laws replace outdated colonial frameworks, aiming to deliver justice efficiently. Chandigarh is the first to fully implement them, boasting an 85% conviction rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:26 IST
Transforming Justice: India's Revolutionary Legal Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of India's new criminal laws marks a significant shift in the country's justice system, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday. The overhaul aims to enhance conviction rates and reduce crime.

Addressing an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah emphasized that the laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—carry an inherently Indian ethos focused on delivering justice. Effective July 1, these laws replace colonial-era penal codes.

Chandigarh has seen a remarkable 85% conviction rate post-implementation, a stark improvement over the previous 58%, underlining the transformative potential of these measures. Shah highlighted that these changes are crucial for modernizing all facets of the criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024