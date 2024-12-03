Ashok Khemka's Return to Transport Department: A Symbolic Gesture or Strategic Move?

In a surprising move, senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has been appointed to the Transport Department, a shift that comes just five months before his retirement. Known for his integrity and outspoken nature, Khemka's career has been marked by several high-profile cases, most notably the 2012 cancellation of a controversial land deal linked to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Khemka, who has served in numerous departments over his 33-year career, has long been recognized for his crusade against corruption. Despite the odds and frequent transfers to lesser-known departments, such as during his stint in the Archives Department, Khemka has remained committed to his cause. His appointment in the Transport Department signals a partial return to form from his brief previous tenure, during which he reportedly clashed with entrenched interests in the industry.

The move comes in the wake of Khemka's recent offer to head the Vigilance Bureau, where he promised to combat corruption effectively. With his history of challenging powerful interests, including a past refusal to issue fitness certificates to oversized trucks in compliance with regulations, Khemka remains a figure dedicated to reform. Only time will tell whether this latest role will enable him to make significant strides in his anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)