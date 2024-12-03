Hezbollah Leader Killed in Damascus Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle close to Damascus resulted in the death of Salman Jumaa, a high-ranking Hezbollah figure linked to the Syrian army, according to a Lebanese security source.

Syria's state news agency reported the strike along the airport road without providing casualty details. The Israeli military has not commented, maintaining its usual silence on such operations.

This strike is part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Iranian and Hezbollah interests in Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously warned Syria's Bashar al-Assad against aiding Iran's weapon transfers to its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)