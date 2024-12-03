Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Killed in Damascus Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike near Damascus killed Salman Jumaa, a senior Hezbollah leader responsible for coordinating with the Syrian army. Israel's military campaign targets Iranian and Hezbollah assets in Syria. There is no immediate comment from Israel on this latest strike near the Syrian capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:53 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle close to Damascus resulted in the death of Salman Jumaa, a high-ranking Hezbollah figure linked to the Syrian army, according to a Lebanese security source.

Syria's state news agency reported the strike along the airport road without providing casualty details. The Israeli military has not commented, maintaining its usual silence on such operations.

This strike is part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Iranian and Hezbollah interests in Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously warned Syria's Bashar al-Assad against aiding Iran's weapon transfers to its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

