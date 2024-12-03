Top News at 9:05 PM: Legal Reforms, Disability Progress, and Farmers' Protests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the end of prolonged trials with new criminal laws, suggesting speedier delivery of justice. He also highlights government measures for persons with disabilities. Meanwhile, over 160 farmers were arrested during protests in Noida, with unions demanding judicial intervention and warning of escalating demonstrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the end of prolonged legal proceedings under the new criminal laws, ensuring faster justice delivery. The Prime Minister spoke on Tuesday, stating that outdated practices like 'tarikh pe tarikh' will no longer hinder the legal process.
Modi also stressed the efforts his government has undertaken to empower persons with disabilities, critiquing past administrations for failing to provide adequate opportunities in government jobs and education. He made these remarks during a speech in New Delhi on Tuesday.
In Noida, police have detained more than 160 farmers protesting for land compensation. The farmers' unions are urging judicial intervention and threatening further nationwide protests if their demands remain unmet. The situation has drawn significant attention to the ongoing farmers' issues in the region.
