Escalating Tensions: Israel Warns of Wider Strikes Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Israel's Defence Minister issued a stark warning on potential escalation, stating that violations of the tenuous ceasefire with Hezbollah could lead Israel to extend its military strikes, potentially targeting Lebanon itself. This announcement follows recent airstrikes by Israel in response to Hezbollah's actions, reflecting heightened regional tensions.

Amidst this backdrop, Gaza faces a crisis of humanitarian aid, with the UN struggling to distribute limited food supplies to millions affected by the ongoing conflict. The International Criminal Court contemplating charges against Israeli leaders further complicates these circumstances.

Simultaneously, Lebanon is reinforcing its military presence in the south, responding to the fragile truce's demands. These developments unfold as global eyes remain trained on the Middle East, assessing the impacts of fluctuating hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)