Left Menu

Daring Rescue by Indian Navy Saves Injured Swimmer Off Niladri Beach

A team of Indian Navy divers saved 20-year-old Pintu Pujari off Niladri Beach in Odisha after a swimming accident. The divers responded to Pujari's distress call, who was injured by a rock. They swiftly transported him to the hospital for further treatment, ensuring his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:05 IST
Daring Rescue by Indian Navy Saves Injured Swimmer Off Niladri Beach
rescue
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Niladri Beach in Odisha when an Indian Navy diving team saved an injured 20-year-old swimmer. Pintu Pujari was in distress after being struck by a rock, fracturing his knees during a morning swim.

The diving team, conducting a routine reconnaissance of the popular beach, responded immediately upon hearing Pujari's calls for help. In a prompt and courageous response, two divers swiftly traced the youth's location and carried out the rescue operation, ensuring his safety and stabilizing him.

After the rescue, Pujari was quickly transported to a nearby naval ambulance point and subsequently to the Puri hospital for necessary medical treatment. Navy officials confirmed Pujari's identity and reported that he is receiving comprehensive care at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024