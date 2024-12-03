Daring Rescue by Indian Navy Saves Injured Swimmer Off Niladri Beach

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Niladri Beach in Odisha when an Indian Navy diving team saved an injured 20-year-old swimmer. Pintu Pujari was in distress after being struck by a rock, fracturing his knees during a morning swim.

The diving team, conducting a routine reconnaissance of the popular beach, responded immediately upon hearing Pujari's calls for help. In a prompt and courageous response, two divers swiftly traced the youth's location and carried out the rescue operation, ensuring his safety and stabilizing him.

After the rescue, Pujari was quickly transported to a nearby naval ambulance point and subsequently to the Puri hospital for necessary medical treatment. Navy officials confirmed Pujari's identity and reported that he is receiving comprehensive care at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)