Bangle Seller Acquitted: A Case of Failed Identification and Unsubstantiated Claims

An additional sessions court acquitted a bangle seller from molestation and forgery charges due to insufficient evidence. The accused, Tasleem, was initially embroiled in controversy over a viral video showing him being assaulted. Witnesses failed to identify him, and the prosecution's case fell apart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, a sessions court acquitted a bangle seller from a minority community, citing a lack of evidence in a 2021 case involving allegations of molestation and possession of fake identity documents. The verdict, delivered by Special Judge Rashmi Walter, highlighted the prosecution's failure to establish its case beyond an 'iota' of doubt.

The man in question, Tasleem, also known as Golu, faced accusations from a 13-year-old girl who claimed he made inappropriate advances while selling bangles door-to-door. However, both the complainant and her parents failed to identify Tasleem during the trial, weakening the prosecution's narrative significantly.

Tasleem, initially arrested after a viral video showing him being assaulted went public, expressed relief over his acquittal, reaffirming his faith in the judicial system. His lawyer has indicated that the case against Tasleem's assailants is still ongoing in district court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

