Left Menu

Custody Extended for AAP MLA in Extortion Probe

A court has extended the police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an extortion case. The judge ordered this following a request from Delhi Police for further interrogation. Balyan's counsel has termed the arrest as political and illegal, citing procedural lapses during the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST
Custody Extended for AAP MLA in Extortion Probe
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a local court extended the police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan by an additional day amid ongoing investigations into an extortion case dating back to last year.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal after the Delhi Police sought more time for interrogating Balyan, representing the Uttam Nagar Assembly segment. The court also issued a notice to the police, demanding a response to Balyan's bail application by Wednesday.

Police argue that further custody is crucial for unraveling the conspiracy involving other syndicate members. Meanwhile, Balyan's legal counsel criticized the arrest process, calling it illegal and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024