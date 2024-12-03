Custody Extended for AAP MLA in Extortion Probe
A court has extended the police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an extortion case. The judge ordered this following a request from Delhi Police for further interrogation. Balyan's counsel has termed the arrest as political and illegal, citing procedural lapses during the arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a local court extended the police custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan by an additional day amid ongoing investigations into an extortion case dating back to last year.
The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal after the Delhi Police sought more time for interrogating Balyan, representing the Uttam Nagar Assembly segment. The court also issued a notice to the police, demanding a response to Balyan's bail application by Wednesday.
Police argue that further custody is crucial for unraveling the conspiracy involving other syndicate members. Meanwhile, Balyan's legal counsel criticized the arrest process, calling it illegal and politically motivated.
