BJD Challenges Polavaram Project Over Potential Submergence Issues
A BJD delegation met Union Minister C R Patil to express concerns about the Polavaram project's potential submergence of areas in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The project, impacting tribal lives, has altered flood capacities, raising fears among the local population. The delegation seeks urgent intervention.
On Tuesday, a delegation from the Opposition BJD met with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, to address the potential inundation of significant areas in Odisha's Malkangiri district due to a multi-purpose project in Andhra Pradesh.
Led by senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra, the delegation emphasized the Polavaram project's likely adverse effects on thousands of tribal residents, including those from vulnerable tribes. They submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, urging urgent attention and remedial measures.
The BJD highlighted that recent project changes have significantly increased flood discharge capacities, causing apprehension among Malkangiri's residents about losing their homes and land. They sought further discussions with officials of the Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
