Manipur Resumes Inter-District Transport Amid Peace Efforts

In a bid to restore normalcy, the Manipur government has announced the resumption of inter-district public transport under tight security from Wednesday. This decision comes amid a temporary lull in ethnic violence, as detailed in an official order.

The transport service aims to connect Imphal with various hill districts, marking the second such attempt in 19 months. Past efforts were halted due to violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 250 fatalities.

The government has appealed for public cooperation and warned of strict action against those disrupting the service. Enhanced security deployment will oversee operations along routes from Imphal to Senapati and Churachandpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)