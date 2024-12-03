Left Menu

Manipur Resumes Inter-District Transport Amid Peace Efforts

The Manipur government is restarting inter-district public transport from Imphal to hill districts after a lull in ethnic violence. This marks the second attempt in 19 months amid ongoing tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities. Security measures have been heightened to ensure safe travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:32 IST
Manipur Resumes Inter-District Transport Amid Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to restore normalcy, the Manipur government has announced the resumption of inter-district public transport under tight security from Wednesday. This decision comes amid a temporary lull in ethnic violence, as detailed in an official order.

The transport service aims to connect Imphal with various hill districts, marking the second such attempt in 19 months. Past efforts were halted due to violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 250 fatalities.

The government has appealed for public cooperation and warned of strict action against those disrupting the service. Enhanced security deployment will oversee operations along routes from Imphal to Senapati and Churachandpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024