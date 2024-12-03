Manipur Resumes Inter-District Transport Amid Peace Efforts
The Manipur government is restarting inter-district public transport from Imphal to hill districts after a lull in ethnic violence. This marks the second attempt in 19 months amid ongoing tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities. Security measures have been heightened to ensure safe travel.
In a bid to restore normalcy, the Manipur government has announced the resumption of inter-district public transport under tight security from Wednesday. This decision comes amid a temporary lull in ethnic violence, as detailed in an official order.
The transport service aims to connect Imphal with various hill districts, marking the second such attempt in 19 months. Past efforts were halted due to violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 250 fatalities.
The government has appealed for public cooperation and warned of strict action against those disrupting the service. Enhanced security deployment will oversee operations along routes from Imphal to Senapati and Churachandpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
