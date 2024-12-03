ED Cracks Down on NRI Quota Admission Scandal in West Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in West Bengal as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in NRI quota admissions in medical colleges. Raids targeted residences and offices in Kolkata and districts like Birbhum and Durgapur, resulting in the seizure of documents and the questioning of institution officials.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) escalated its investigation into alleged NRI quota admission irregularities by conducting simultaneous raids across West Bengal on Tuesday. The operation targeted various medical colleges and hospitals, according to an ED officer.
Residences of institution officials in multiple locations, including Kolkata's Salt Lake and districts such as Birbhum and Durgapur, were also raided. The operations resulted in the seizure of crucial documents and bank-related papers, added the officer.
Officials were questioned regarding the seized materials. Additionally, ED officers, with substantial central force backup, conducted a raid on former CPI(M) leader Lakshman Seth's residence and medical colleges associated with his NGO in Haldia. Similar actions were reported in Bolpur's Mukul area at Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital.
