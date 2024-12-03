Left Menu

Karnataka Government Revokes Misallocated MUDA Sites Amid Allegations

The Karnataka government has revoked the allocation of 48 sites by MUDA following an Urban Development Department order. The cancellation emerged due to alleged irregularities. Although not linked to the contentious 50:50 scheme, this decision follows controversies involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family's site allocations, leading to inquiries by various authorities.

Karnataka Government Revokes Misallocated MUDA Sites Amid Allegations
In a significant move, the Karnataka government has annulled the allocation of 48 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The sites, situated in Dattagalli, Mysuru, were withdrawn following a directive from the Urban Development Department. Allegations of rule violations prompted this decision.

This cancellation, however, stands apart from the debated 50:50 scheme, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, which is under investigation by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate. Parvathi B M later requested MUDA to retract her site allocations amidst ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

