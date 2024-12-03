Karnataka Government Revokes Misallocated MUDA Sites Amid Allegations

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has annulled the allocation of 48 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The sites, situated in Dattagalli, Mysuru, were withdrawn following a directive from the Urban Development Department. Allegations of rule violations prompted this decision.

This cancellation, however, stands apart from the debated 50:50 scheme, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, which is under investigation by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate. Parvathi B M later requested MUDA to retract her site allocations amidst ongoing inquiries.

