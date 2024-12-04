Tragedy in Faridabad: Man Allegedly Murdered by Wife and Partner

A murder case has rocked the Faridabad's SGM Nagar area, where a 40-year-old man named Vijay was allegedly killed by his wife, Rekha, and her partner, Mohammad Abdullah. The tragic event unfolded in the early morning hours when Vijay's brother, Balbir, received a phone call notifying him of a dire situation at his brother's residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, Balbir discovered Vijay lifeless on his bed. According to Vijay's daughters, Rekha and Abdullah had strangled their father before fleeing the scene. Balbir further disclosed that Vijay had confided in him two weeks prior, expressing concerns about Rekha's extramarital affair with Abdullah, reportedly from Chirawak village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

In response to Balbir's complaint, the local police have registered an FIR and are actively conducting raids to apprehend the suspects, who currently remain at large as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)